Omaha Public Schools address safety measures

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – "We have to look at our preventative measures, most importantly what happened, what would we do differently if anything," Lisa Utterback, chief officer for Student and Community Services for OPS said.



Omaha Public School officials spoke withe KMTV about safety measures.

This school year, there have been two knife incidents.

Lt. Charles Ott, who oversees all school resource officers, said the department participates in the threat assessment process.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha Public schools invited KMTV to speak with school officials about school safety.

This school year, there have been two knife incidents, one at Omaha Central High School and one Northwest High School.

KMTV asked Lisa Utterback, chief officer for Student and Community Services for OPS, if the district is re-evaluating it's safety procedures following these incidents.

A: "We have to look at our preventative measures, most importantly what happened, what would we do differently if anything and then what is it that we need to do to make sure we can get back to the business of teaching and learning," Utterback said.

Lt. Charles Ott, who oversees all school resource officers, said the department participates in the threat assessment process but declined to provide specific details for safety reasons.

"Certain things that we learned through training that are local and national, I feel like we are doing things not only to break down that information silo but also being a lot better at preventative measures in regards to dealing with threats," Ott said.

Utterback added that practice and preparation remain key components of school safety, with the district continuing to conduct safety drills in all schools.

