Omaha ranked among worst US cities for asthma, according to a new report

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The Asthma and Allergy Foundation examined asthma rates, emergency room visits, and deaths across 100 cities, placing Omaha among the lowest-ranked for people living with the condition.

Kenneth Mendez, CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, said air pollution is a major contributing factor for Omaha residents.

"But I'd also say within Omaha air pollution is a major risk factor. I think that Douglas County has a poor rating for ozone, which can be a trigger for asthma."

In the United States, 1 in 12 people has asthma, and between 9 and 11 people die each day from the condition, according to Mendez.

"Using that average of one in 12 people, you'll see that asthma is very much in the community. If you look at a room of 24 people there are going to be two in there who have asthma," Mendez said.

September through October is considered a peak season for asthma. As kids return to school, they can spread the flu and other viruses between themselves and family members.

Tara Currier, who had asthma as a child, said the city's growth has made it harder to breathe.

"The traffic is heavier naturally with the sprawl, and we've got a lot of people coming in and with all the diesel engines, it makes it more difficult to breathe," Currier said.

Fred Baker, who lives in North Omaha, said he does not have concerns as his grandchildren head back to school.

"One's in high school, one's in middle school, and they seem to be doing just fine," Baker said.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation recommends that parents get children vaccinated against viruses like the flu, especially if they have asthma.

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