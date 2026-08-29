Omaha reveals streetcar vehicle design and nickname ahead of 2028 launch

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) —

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Omaha has unveiled the design and official nickname for its upcoming streetcar system.

The streetcar will officially be called the Omaha Streetcar, with the city giving it the nickname OSCAR.

City leaders chose the name and design after gathering feedback from neighbors and focus groups.

The streetcar design features a vibrant orange, white and blue color scheme, meant to help it stand out in traffic.

The city expects all 6 streetcars to arrive in Omaha in 2027. The streetcar is expected to begin operating in 2028.

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