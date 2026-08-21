Omaha road project on Leavenworth Street aims to reduce crashes, but some residents have concerns

Safety vs. congestion concerns — Omaha Public Works is moving forward with lane reductions and configuration changes on Leavenworth Street as part of the Vision Zero initiative, but some residents fear the changes could increase traffic backups and potentially lead to more accidents rather than fewer. Significant crash history — The data behind the project is notable: 123 crashes occurred on that stretch of Leavenworth Street between 2020 and 2026, giving city officials a clear public safety justification for the changes. Community voices are divided — Even a longtime resident and neighborhood association president who has witnessed accidents firsthand is cautiously supportive, signaling that while there is not universal opposition, the project has not won over everyone in the neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

CENTRAL OMAHA., Neb. (KMTV) — Road resurfacing and lane configuration project is coming to a stretch of Leavenworth Street in central Omaha, and while city officials say it will improve safety, some residents worry it could make traffic worse.

Omaha Public Works officials presented plans for the project at a monthly Aksarben Neighborhood Association meeting, where residents, business owners, property owners and renters heard details about the proposed changes to Leavenworth Street from 49th to 60th streets.

The project is part of Vision Zero, a citywide initiative aimed at improving traffic safety and eliminating traffic deaths. According to Vision Zero, 123 crashes occurred on that stretch of Leavenworth Street between 2020 and 2026.

Planned changes include converting four lanes into three lanes, removing the left turn restriction on 50th Street, adding a westbound bike lane and painting curb extensions.

Some residents expressed concern that the lane reduction could back up traffic and potentially increase the number of accidents on the street.

Aksarben Neighborhood Association President, Jen Bauer said she has lived along Leavenworth Street for 11 years and has witnessed numerous accidents there, but she believes the project will improve overall safety.

Omaha Public Works said the project is expected to be completed 2 weeks from today.

