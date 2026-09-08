Omaha seeks community input on Lake James Park upgrades planned for spring 2027

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Lake James Park is in line for major upgrades, and the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department wants neighbors to help shape the plans.

The park on Bedford Avenue is now a high priority for improvements. Plans include a brand new playground with rubber safety surfacing, along with new picnic tables, benches and trash cans.

The city is asking residents to weigh in on what other amenities are needed in the park and which play structures they would like to see included in the new design.

The survey is open until Sept. 18. Construction is set to begin in spring 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

