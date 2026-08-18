Omaha small businesses can apply for new loans to offset streetcar construction impacts

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Small business owners near the streetcar construction corridor in Omaha have a new financial lifeline available through the Nebraska Enterprise Fund.

The Nebraska Enterprise Fund hosted a town hall at its North Omaha headquarters, bringing together small business owners to discuss surviving the financial impact of streetcar construction and to introduce a new round of loans through its Streetcar Business Impact Fund.

Two loan options are now available to eligible small business owners. The first is a 50% forgivable loan of up to $75,000. The second is a traditional loan of up to $100,000 with a 2% fixed interest rate. It's the third phase of the Streetcar Business Impact Fund, with the first two phases having previously been rolled out.

Clark Ross, a small business owner affected by the construction, described the financial strain leading up to the announcement.

"We were just laying there dying...the thing that we really needed more then anything was money, and here it is," Ross said.

Shannon Beck, another business owner, said the construction has created immediate challenges.

"They just shut down the street in front of my business...so that's going to be really challenging," Beck said.

Andrea Lassie, owner of Artemis Tea and Botanical in the Blackstone neighborhood, said the construction has forced her to dramatically increase her marketing efforts since work began.

"Having to suddenly be around the clock Instagramers who are creating content...about how to basically find us," Lassie said.

Lassie said loan funds would help her cover payroll.

"This has really been a ray of hope and brightness in a really difficult time," Lassie said.

