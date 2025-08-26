Omaha Soap Box Derby seeks support to repave track for continued success

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Did you know the Omaha Soap Box Derby club has won several World Championships? They have practiced at Seymour Smith Park since the 1980s, but as more and more racers make their way down the track, some repairs are needed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For many of these athletes, Soap Box Derby is a family tradition.

"My great grandpa actually helped get us the track," said Emma Roseland, who has been racing for 10 years.

"My parents met while racing," said Lily Brand, who has been racing for 2 years.

For others, the sport is about finding community.

"You get to meet new people," said Dasha Driscoll, who has been racing for 5 years.

You may remember Dasha Driscoll. I met her in 2023. She was adopted from Ukraine in 2020 and tried Soap Box Derby to learn English. It turns out she's pretty good at it.

This past season, Driscoll placed second in the world, missing first place by just 4 1-thousandths of a second.

"It was exciting, knowing you worked really hard to get there," Driscoll said.

The 5-time world champion club continues to grow and win.

However, the track needs to be repaved.

"Lane 2 has a big bump, and you can literally like see some people just go up in their car," said Audrey Myers, who has been racing for 4 years. "You kind of just like go wee."

There is opportunity at Seymour Smith Park.

"Over time, we are looking for sponsor and community help to help us repave the track and give us another 20 years of send champs to Ohio to represent Nebraska," said Dustin Brand, director of the Omaha Soap Box Derby.

"Being able to be on a track that is comparable to the one that is at the world championships, which is very smooth, just overall helps with just success in the Midwest," said Kelsey Van Waart, who has been raising for 9 years.

The success starts at home with family in Omaha.

"The number one rule in soap box derby is just having fun," Lily Brand said.

The first race of the season at Seymour Smith Park is September 20.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."