Omaha street ranks among nation's most desirable based on curb appeal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is something about walking or even driving along Happy Hollow Boulevard, especially this time of year. The charm of this neighborhood attracting eyes from other parts of the country. And those that call it home can attest it's a great place to live.

It's busy yet relaxing.

Molly: "What's your favorite part about living in this neighborhood and on this boulevard?"

"Trees, community, community, dog walkers," said Bruce Grogan, a homeowner along Happy Hollow Boulevard.

"It's so beautiful when you drive home, to drive, you know, through the Happy Hollow neighborhood," said Marion Dawber.

These three neighbors made Happy Hollow Boulevard home at different times.

"We have lived in this neighborhood for 25 years, we built the last house on Happy Hollow Boulevard," said Bruce Holcomb.

"We have lived here for four years now," Dawber said.

"13 years, the first 10 years right there in that white house, and then we just moved across the street to this house, three years ago," Grogan said.

From the trees to the peacefulness a recent real estate survey says Happy Hollow Boulevard ranks ninth out of 100 for best curb appeal across the country.

"I believe it, the houses are older but the it's very charming," Holcomb said.

"It doesn't surprise me, but I think everyone always love their own neighborhood," Dawber said.

"I have not found anything around here that compares to it," Grogan said.

Reporter Molly Hudson asked neighbors if they had a favorite house on the boulevard other than theirs.

"Oh not really, a lot of the houses have been completely redone," Holcomb said.

"All of them have their own look about them and each one has it's own appeal," Dawber said.

Neighbors told reporter Molly Hudson it's not only the landscaping, access to nature, and historic charm, but it's the community that makes calling this place home so special.

"It's like living in a bigger city in a small town environment," Holcomb said.

And Happy Hollow isn't the only street ranked from Nebraska, 6th Street in Plattsmouth ranked 60th in the survey.