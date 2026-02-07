Omaha streetcar construction continues; traffic changes starting Feb. 9

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Work on the future Omaha streetcar continues, and with it comes more closures but also some reopenings starting the week of February 9.

Some relief is on the way. One lane of traffic on Farnam Street between 13th and 14th Streets is expected to reopen early in the week.

Closures to keep in mind starting Feb. 9 with mainline track work:



Eastbound Capitol Ave. between 10th and 8th Streets.

8th Street from Douglas to Farnam.

12th Street just south of Harney will be closed while a new water main is built. This closure will last about one month. There will be residential and business access.

Omaha Public Works says 28th Street will also close Feb. 9 between Farnam and Douglas while a new water main is built and bridge abutments are constructed. Farnam will be closed at 26th Street, with local access only for drivers headed west. This closure will last about three months.

Changes/Closures West of I-480:



Near Turner Blvd: Starting Thursday, Feb. 12, traffic will shift from the northern lanes of Harney Street to the southern lanes.

Eastbound Farnam Street will be closed at 37th Street for mainline track construction. This construction is expected to last about nine months.

For more information on the streetcar construction, visit the Omaha Streetcar website.