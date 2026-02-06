OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors flock to Gene Leahy Mall and The Old Market in Downtown to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather



Omaha's high temperature tops 60 degrees, well above average

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha residents flocked outdoors Thursday as temperatures soared above 60 degrees, about 25 degrees warmer than average for February.

At Gene Leahy Mall, families played on slides while others enjoyed lunch outside in the unusually warm weather. The pleasant conditions drew people throughout Downtown Omaha.

"It's the perfect walking weather. It really is. It's not windy. The sun is out," Tom Lamme, who was sitting on a swing at Gene Leahy Mall, said.

Tatyana Svejda, who came from Florida to Omaha to visit a friend, found Nebraska's weather to be more appealing than her home state's.

"It's beautiful, I escaped from cold Florida. Right now, in Florida, it's probably about in the 30s and I'm enjoying the beautiful weather in Nebraska. So, I'm very happy to be here visiting my friend and enjoying this beautiful weather," Svejda said.

At Eppley Airfield, only one day this year has been warmer.

West Omaha resident Luba Fedoromko encouraged others to take advantage of the unseasonable warmth.

"It was cold, but today is beautiful weather and everybody should get out and enjoy the weather while it lasts," Fedoromko said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.