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One injured in shooting between two cars on Center Street

One injured in shooting between two cars on Omaha's Center Street
One person was injured and one arrested after a shooting between Omaha's Center Street Monday afternoon.
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OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One person was injured Monday in a shooting involving two vehicles driving through Omaha.

Police said the shooting occurred between a Camaro and a Honda Odyssey as both vehicles traveled east on Center Street toward 90th Street just after midday. One driver shot the other.

One driver pulled into a Walgreens parking lot seeking help, while the other drove to a Goodwill store less than a mile away.

The injured person is expected to survive.

Officers arrested one induvidual but have not yet released details about what led to the shooting.

Virginia Erwin witnessed the aftermath of the incident.

"I was coming down Center Street and it was all blocked off...they are rerouting everybody so it takes you all the way around...when I pulled up in the parking lot I still saw the police and taped off cars," Erwin said.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks