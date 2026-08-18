OPS school board unanimously approves changes to graduation and admission requirements

Students in juvenile court placements get a new graduation pathway — OPS students who are or were under juvenile court jurisdiction and living in out-of-home placements can now request to graduate from any OPS high school with just 40 credit hours and no additional requirements. A technical fix aligns OPS and federal definitions of the school year — The amendment updates how OPS defines its school year to match the Department of Education's definition, directly affecting students who turn 21 before the school year ends. Budget conversations are underway — OPS leaders are actively discussing ways to save money, signaling that financial decisions could be on the horizon for the district.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

CENTRAL OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Schools board voted unanimously to approve two changes to the district's graduation and admission requirements, at Monday night's school board meeting,

The first change affects students who, at any point during high school, are under the jurisdiction of a juvenile court and residing in an out-of-home placement. Those students may request to graduate with a high school diploma from any high school within the district without any additional requirements, provided they have earned 40 credit hours.

The second change is a technical amendment for students who turn 21 before the school year ends. The amendment updates the dates of how OPS defines its school year so they are consistent with how the Department of Education defines its school year.

The district budget was also a topic of discussion, as leaders talked about ways to save.