'Part of the party': Downtown business looks forward to Crawford parade crowds

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thousands are expected to gather in downtown Omaha Saturday to celebrate world boxing champion Terrance "Bud" Crawford with a parade.

The parade will pass directly in front of Exclusive Kicks on Farnam Street, they are using it not only as a opportunity to celebrate with their community but to get people in the door.

Exclusive Kicks has called Farnam Street home for almost four years, but much of that time has been surrounded by construction from the Mutual of Omaha Tower, the Duo apartment complex, and the streetcar project.

Like many businesses in the neighborhood, Exclusive Kicks is struggling to navigate the changing road work and knows that customers face similar challenges accessing the area.

"It's been kind of harder, we used to have 40 parking spots, now we have three, it's just like some things that were out of our control have like kind of made it a little harder," said Richard Avila III, owner of Exclusive Kicks.

The ongoing construction has forced the business to get creative to continue being part of the neighborhood for years to come, and Crawford's parade presents a perfect opportunity.

With neighbors expected to line the streets for the parade, Exclusive Kicks will join the celebration with an outdoor hot dog stand and inside they plan to have ice cream and deals.

"We just want to be part of the parade, we are goint to celebrate Bud, we have talked to him, there are going to be shirts up and down the street, people are selling his stuff, we are hoping it is going to be a party, we just want to be part of the party," said Richard Avila II.

