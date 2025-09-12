Project Harmony prepares for annual 'Halfway to Saint Patricks Day' fundraiser

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)– Project Harmony is preparing for its annual "Halfway to Saint Patrick's Day." The event supports children and families impacted by child abuse and neglect.



The event raises money for Project Harmony's day to day operations.

The event is Friday, Sept. 19.

Tickets are $125, last day to buy is Sept. 15.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Project Harmony is preparing for its annual "Halfway to Saint Patrick's Day" fundraiser, marking a significant milestone as the organization celebrates 20 years of the event that supports children and families impacted by child abuse and neglect.

The fundraiser has been instrumental in supporting Project Harmony's mission over the past two decades, raising $1.9 million for the organization, according to Lauren Fleissner, development manager for Project Harmony.

"It's about getting the awareness out of project harmony's mission, introducing people to the mission while they are having a great time at this fun event," Fleissner said.

The event will feature Irish dancers, a band, games and more entertainment for attendees. Tickets are $125.

Halfway to Saint Patrick's Day is scheduled for Friday, September 19th at Champions Run in Omaha.

The milestone anniversary highlights the community's continued support for Project Harmony's work in protecting children and supporting families affected by abuse and neglect.

