Prosecutor fired after informing county attorney she's running for his position

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A longtime county prosecutor says she was fired after telling her boss, Don Kleine, she was going to run for his position as county attorney. Reporter Molly Hudson talked one on one with both of them.

For years, Don Kleine leaned on Amy Jacobsen as a top prosecutor.

"I prosecute major felony cases, I was a team leader in that office," said Amy Jacobsen, former deputy county attorney and candidate for Douglas County Attorney.

On Tuesday, Jacobsen told Kleine she had decided to run for county attorney. The next day he fired her.

"He stated that for one thing, that I was undermining him, in the office, and I of course do not think that is true in any way," Jacobsen said.

"That was one of several reasons that I gave her about problems that we had with her for some time," Kleine said.

Kleine has help the position since 2007 and is running for another term, but Jacobsen says it is time for change.

Molly: "Do you feel like she would be a good county attorney?"

KLEINE: "No. I really don't."

"I don't think we have evolved, I think we are in the same place we have been for a long while and it is time to do some things differently," Jacobsen said.

As far as what is next for Jacobsen she says she is focused on her campaign.