Rally on the Route block party supports small businesses affected by streetcar construction

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — A block party on 16th Street between Farnam and Harney streets aimed to support small businesses facing pressure from streetcar construction in downtown Omaha.

The Streetcar Impact Alliance, a group representing businesses affected by streetcar construction, hosted the Rally on the Route block party. The goal was to bring the community together to support businesses along the streetcar corridor.

"And so the idea here is to bring the people down, give them an event that they absolutely have to come to, and once they get down here they realize oh, we can totally come down here as often as we used to, and it's not nearly as bad as how we thought it was or how it used to be," said Clark Ross, of the Streetcar Impact Alliance.

Attendees enjoyed family-friendly activities, live performances, music, food and drinks.

"It's really fantastic to get a sense of community, support the local businesses, and really get to engage with all the local bar owners, resturant owners," said Mike Fridman, a neighbor who attended the event.

Park Omaha offered $1 garage parking at the Park One Garage on Douglas Street, as well as free metered street parking within one block of the event.

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