'Really good for everything': Duo apartments will add over 700 units to downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There's construction everywhere on 15th Street and that includes the red brick buildings between Farnam and Douglas, where for over a year now they have been transformed into apartments. While construction continues, new neighbors are already moving in, something that is keeping nearby businesses optimistic for the future.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sitting on the corner of 15th and Farnam Streets the Duo will soon be home to over 700 new apartment units.

The project is divided into three phases.

The south tower which is nearly complete, the north tower which will start soon, and to the west, "it's going to be a 12-story building with six stories of parking and six stories of apartments on top," said Todd Heistand, co-owner NuStyle Development.

It's a property NuStyle Development has been eyeing since 2018.

"People like the density, the height density which it takes for the streetcar," Heistand said.

This project is one of several contributing to the streetcar.

"This type of development is the TIF actually does pay for the streetcar and that is the way it is calculated and as long as everything keeps going forward, we will be in great shape," Heistand said.

Units are leasing now and despite all of the construction in the neighborhood many have already made it home.

240 units are already leased and 168 units already moved into.

"It's been busy and it's great and everybody is willing to put up with it to say you know, I am going to be downtown when everything really starts getting exciting," Heistand said.

Neighboring business owner Sam Morley at The Reading Room has already seen the impact in her new business, with the Duo residents coming in.

"I think having those residents there will also help tremendously revitalize. They are going to use the park, they are going to go to the Orpheum, it will be really good for everything overall," Morley said.

More units, more spaces, more people.

"It's really about trying to bring the people back down here along 16th Street," Heistand said.

The Duo is expected to be complete in 2028 around when the streetcar opens.