Ricketts and Osborn face off in Senate debate at Nebraska State Fair

Tariff authority was a flashpoint — Both candidates addressed Trump's trade policy, but differed sharply on approach. Ricketts framed tariffs as a tool to defend Nebraska agriculture, while Osborn argued Congress — not the executive branch — should hold that power. The "Democrat Dan" attack defined Ricketts' strategy — Ricketts repeatedly tried to tie Osborn to out-of-state donors, in an effort to undercut Osborn's identity as an independent candidate in a Republican-leaning state. Both candidates claimed the working-class mantle — Despite coming from very different backgrounds and political lanes, Ricketts and Osborn both positioned themselves as the candidate best equipped to protect Nebraska jobs, keep money in Americans' pockets and stand up for workers — setting up an economic contrast that is likely to define the race through November 3.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts and Independent challenger Dan Osborn debated Tuesday night at the Nebraska State Fair, facing off in a long-anticipated matchup as both candidates vie for a U.S. Senate seat.

The candidates fielded questions on a range of topics, including the cost of living, the war in Iran, tariffs and how each plans to protect agricultural producers amid President Trump's new beef policy.

On tariffs, Ricketts emphasized his commitment to Nebraska's farming community.

"When it comes to tariffs and making sure we have a leveled playing field I want to make sure that I'm defending agriculture and that's what I'll always do," Ricketts said.

Osborn argued that tariff authority should be returned to Congress.

"So really what needs to happen the powers of tariffs needs to go back to where it belongs back to congress so they can act as a co-equal branch of government to really set this tariff policy right," Osborn said.

Ricketts repeatedly referred to Osborn as "Democrat Dan," arguing that his opponent draws the bulk of his financial support from Democrats.

"He's getting paid by these people out of state Paris climate activists, Elizabeth Warren all these liberal democrats are giving him money. Why do you think that is?" Ricketts said.

Osborn pushed back, arguing that wealthy interests game the system at the expense of workers.

"It's greedy CEOs that build plants in Mexico pay their people $6 a day to compete with the American producers."

Both candidates said they are focused on putting money back into Americans' pockets and keeping jobs in Nebraska and America.

"So my intentions is to protect workers to protect workers' rights and keep jobs here in Nebraska and here in the United States," Osborn said.

"I've always done what's best for Nebraska you know me and you know what I'll do. Democrat Dan is too extreme for Nebraska and that's why I'm asking for your vote.," Ricketts said.

Statewide general elections take place on November 3.

