Salvation Army opens cooling centers in Omaha on hottest day of the year so far

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha residents are finding relief from triple-digit temperatures at Salvation Army cooling centers, where fresh meals are also being served.

The Salvation Army North Corps is one of 2 centers the nonprofit opened Monday. The kitchen is serving fresh meals to those who need them — an additional reprieve in the intense heat.

Peggy Gerling is among the neighbors turning to cooling centers for relief.

"I have all my windows completely darkened...and that makes it cooler cause it keeps the heat out," Gerling said.

Gerling also has family support to help her through the heat.

"I'm grateful for my nephew and his husband...because they stay with me and it makes it a lot easier...and they do a lot for me," Gerling said.

Kevin Newlin, chef of North Corps Culinary Services, said the meals are about more than just food.

"What's important to me is to give back to the community...one they couldn't get anywhere else," Newlin said.

For Gerling, the food is a welcome bonus.

"They've always got good food. Always good food. And they send extra food with you," Gerling said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

