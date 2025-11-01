Six-month pilot program to address homeless encampments in Omaha starts Nov. 1

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A six-month pilot program to address homeless encampments across our neighborhoods faster starts November 1.

The city says it is a streamlined process between the city and its partners.

The priority is active encampments where people are sleeping overnight on city-owned or managed property.

If you see one, call the mayor's hotline, 402-444-5555.

Then, if the encampment is on city property, a 10-day notice to vacate will be posted.

Street outreach will also be notified. Check-ins will happen every day during that time, connecting people to resources and housing or shelter and addressing other needs.

"Our goal is simple but critical: help people move from encampments to safety and at the same time support our city departments, local businesses, and neighborhoods in building a compassionate and effective community response," said Jason Feldhaus, executive director, Threshold CoC.

At the end of the 10-day notice, the city will coordinate the cleanup of the property.

In six months, Mayor Ewing hopes to have what he calls a more comprehensive long-term plan.

The program runs through April.

There will be monthly reporting and then a final report that will be presented to City Council and the mayor's office in May.