Smashburgers, Nashville Hot Tenders and Twinkies: The 2026 ballpark menu is out for the MCWS

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2026 ballpark menu is out and we’re trying some of the new food items to help you find what you like when you get here.

This year, there will be 36 different food items to choose from, with 31 completely new and 4 favorites returning with some updates.

First up, we tried the Steakhouse Mac N Cheese: a creamy house-made three-cheese mac n cheese topped with tender steak bites, blue cheese crumbles, fried onions tanglers and green onions. This item is available exclusively on the Club Level.

Next, we tried the Nashville Hot Tenders: Chicken tenders tossed in a Nashville hot sauce, served with crispy tots, house-made dill ranch and spicy pickle chips.

It's not a ballpark without a dog! Next up was the Texas Leaguer Sausage: Black forest bacon sausage topped with house-smoked BBQ brisket, caramelized onions and BBQ sauce. This item can be found at a few different concessions on the concourse.

With a few different smashburger options to choose from this year, we tried the Bahn Mi Smashburger: Two seared beef patties, white American cheese, fried pork belly tossed in gochujang sauce, topped with pickled bahn mi vegetables, cilantro and kewpie mayo. This burger and others can be found at Burger Burger on the concourse.

Last but not least, we tried the Midwest Monster Twinkie: A one pound house-made Twinkie deep fried to golden perfection and topped with strawberry compote, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar. This item can be found at Burger Burger on the concourse.