South O Sandwich Co. brings workforce training, community mission to downtown Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new sandwich shop in downtown Omaha is doing more than serving food — it's helping the community gain valuable work experience.

South O Sandwich Co. is one of downtown Omaha's newest food spots, but its mission sets it apart from other restaurants in the area.

"These are individuals who are hard workers that just want that opportunity," Chris Knauf, CEO of Stephen Center, said.

The shop is designed to help underserved people and others looking to learn — including high school students — gain real-life skills that will help them find a job.

"Because time isn't the most valuable thing in this case, people are," Nick Bartholomew, who manages South O Sandwich Co., said.

South O Sandwich Co. is owned and operated by the Stephen Center, which serves low-income and homeless people in Omaha.

The shop has already built a loyal customer base in its first 11 days of operation.

"The clientele has been fantastic, we have a ton of return business already and on day 11 to have such a good base is fantastic," Bartholomew said.

The shop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located on the corner of Howard and South 13th Street. Workers say they are selling out of food every day before closing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

