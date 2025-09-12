Stolen truck crashes through Omaha home after chase, driver arrested

OMAHA, Neb.(KMTV)– A stolen truck crashed into a home near 36th and Leavenworth Thursday morning leaving three people, including the driver, injured.



A Ford F-350 stolen from a job site near 90th and Pacific streets crashed through a home near 36th and Leavenworth.

Police say 3 people including the driver were injured in the crash.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Steven Taylor Workman, who was arrested on multiple charges.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The crash occurred near 36th and Leavenworth streets when a Ford F-350 that had been stolen from a job site near 90th and Pacific streets crashed into the home, according to police.

Before hitting the home, the truck was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes throughout the city, police said.

Jory Nye, who works nearby, heard the crash and saw flames when he came outside. He immediately jumped into action to help.

"It is scary to think some people just don't care enough for the safety of others. I didn't get it fully put out but I did attempt, it was just a reaction I mean we saw the flames," Nye said.

Other neighbors who drove by after the incident expressed alarm at what they witnessed.

"It's pretty scary something like this could happen in the neighborhood. Who in their right mind would be driving that fast," Jim Torrez said.

Police say 3 people, including the driver, were injured in the crash.

Police identified the driver as 30-year-old Steven Taylor Workman. He was arrested and booked on multiple counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and willful reckless driving.

