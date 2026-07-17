Streetcar construction relief fund offers grants and loans to struggling businesses

BLACKSTONE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Enterprise Fund has launched the Streetcar Impact Fund to help small businesses along the streetcar route weather the financial strain of ongoing construction.

The fund, backed by a private donor, offers $10,000 grants to businesses that can show at least a 10% drop in revenue. Forgivable loans of up to $50,000 are also available.

So far, 27 grants have been awarded, including one to the Nite Owl Bar in Blackstone.

Katie Mock, co-owner of the Nite Owl Bar, said sales are down 10 to 30 percent compared to 2024, depending on the month. She said the announcement of the streetcar initially felt like good news for the neighborhood.

"We felt so good, like we're doing it, we're coming back. And then everything just came to a screeching halt when construction started," Mock said.

Mock said the construction downturn was different from the COVID-19 pandemic because there were no programs available to help businesses survive.

"There's no resources, nowhere to turn when business is dropping because of construction," Mock said.

Michael Young, chief operating officer of the Nebraska Enterprise Fund, said the community response made the fund possible.

"It's really been a great blessing, the community coming together," Young said.

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