'Surprised it has taken this long': Downtown Omaha sinkhole repairs begin after 8 months

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After more than eight months of it sitting open, repairs have officially started on the 16th Street sinkhole, but not where residents might expect.

The Omaha Public Power District has blocked off 17th Street between Farnam and Harney streets as the utility begins its work on the sinkhole.

OPPD says the first step is to cut up old concrete and move dirt to make way for duct lines that will help protect underground cables. The utility company expects this work to last about 11 weeks.

"I am surprised it has taken this long for the city to address it, no matter what the responsibility is," said Steven Donahue, whoch as lived in the area since 2011. "Besides being an eyesore, it seems dangerous."

Neighbors have been waiting for a fix ever since the sinkhole opened the first week of January.

"After that, we have been waiting and waiting and waiting," said Lynette Wylie who has lived in the area for about year.

Part of the delay is due to a legal back-and-forth between the city and the Regis Building over what caused the sinkhole in the first place, which is still ongoing.

However, OPPD's infrastructure stability has become a concern, and any further damage could cause outages in the area.

"We don't feel like we can leave it exposed for a longer period of time," said Todd Mclochlin, manager of utility coordination with OPPD.

City's repair plans on hold

Part of the original plan included the city putting a concrete mix on the foundation of the Regis Building to create a temporary seal. However, the building says it was not approved.

"We do not approve anything in regards to them putting concrete on the outside of our brick," said Lisa Kilker, a Regis condo owner.

That part of the process is now on hold. The mayor's office says due to safety concerns, the city has to wait until OPPD completes its repair before they can start their work, giving the city and the building more time to figure out a path forward.

"It's nice to have this done because our garbage service has been limited because of access to the alley," said Jerry. "We are excited to see our street cleaned up again," said Lynette Wylie

"We trust the city, the new mayor, get er done," Donahue said.

The city hopes all sinkhole repairs will be complete by the end of the year.

Details about road closures, lane restrictions, and impacts during repairs:

While OPPD is constructing a new duct line, the city will close 17th Street between Farnam and Harney Streets for 3-4 weeks. The alley will also be closed. OPPD will work with building owners on dumpster use and parking.

A section of 16th Street between Farnam and Harney Streets will also be closed for 3-4 weeks while the city applies the seal on the Regis building's foundation.

