Thanksgiving food giveaway brings support and warm meals to Omaha families

NLPOA Omaha distributed 150 full Thanksgiving meal boxes at the Hispanic Arts Center.

Each box included turkey, sides, bread, and brownie mix for families referred through local schools.

Organizers say the event was about more than food — it was about support, connection, and community trust.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The National Latino Peace Officers Association wrapped up its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway — making sure dozens of local families had what they needed to celebrate the holiday.

The NLPOA Omaha chapter hosted its giveaway Saturday at the Hispanic Arts Center — handing out 150 full Thanksgiving meal boxes to families referred ahead of time.

"Its just that one moment in time.. where families and get together and relax and just spend time together,"

Anthony Servantes with the organization says each box included a turkey, vegetable sides, potatoes, stuffing, bread, and brownie mix.

But he says this event was about more than just a meal — it was about supporting families who may need a little extra this season.

"Everything that can take it and make a meal out of it.. so its not already pre-made so they get to go home and experience that as a family,"

Families were contacted in advance with help from local schools — making pickup simple and ensuring each box went to a household that needed it.

Servantes says Saturday was also a chance to build trust… and remind the community that law enforcement is there to support them — especially during the holidays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.