Trader Joe's packed with Valentine's Day flower shoppers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Trader Joe's parking lots were packed on Valentine's Day as shoppers flocked to the popular grocery chain for flowers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families, couples and gift-buyers crowded the stores throughout the day, drawn by the retailer's combination of quality flowers and affordable pricing that keeps customers returning each Valentine's Day.

Shopper Rusheaa Daallo said this year's crowds were unlike anything she had experienced at the store.

"This is the busiest I have seen it in years. Last year, the flowers, it wasn't this packed, the lines are almost half of the shopping aisles," Daallo said.

Despite the heavy foot traffic and long checkout lines, customers reported that Trader Joe's maintained a wide selection of bouquets and floral arrangements throughout the busy shopping day.

