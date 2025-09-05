Two childhood friends recreate their daily walk to school after 70 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Mark Cavalieri and Rich Sevehla would meet near 45th and Leavenworth to walk to school together back in 1953. Friday, they met up to recreate that journey.



Mark Cavalieri and Rich Sevehla would walk to Holy Cross together everyday.

After 70 years, the pair took the walk again.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

ark Cavalieri and Rich Sevehla met at the corner of 45th and Leavenworth, the same starting point where they would meet to walk to school every day back in 1953. Now they're taking what they call a "nostalgia walk."

"That was Rich's house right there on the corner," Cavalieri said as they began their journey.

The pair walked to school together every day while they were in grade school at Holy Cross.

"I think we always walked on this side of the street," Sevehla said.

Starting at the corner of 45th and Leavenworth, the pair would make the mile journey before and after school every day the weather would allow it.

Since then, Sevehla has stayed in Omaha and Cavalieri moved to New York, but they still find ways to stay in touch.

"We Zoom once a week," Cavalieri said.

So when Cavalieri came back to visit, he asked Sevehla if he wanted to take a walk — the same one they took together over 70 years ago.

"Remember back when we were really young we thought who was 20 was old, now look at us," one of them remarked during their walk.

The two met at the same corner, passed through their old neighborhood, walked by all their past friends' homes, all the way to Holy Cross School.

"What is that?" one asked. "I don't think that was there, was it?" the other replied, noticing changes to their old route.

The 78-year-olds completed the two-mile journey in just under an hour.

Sevehla and Cavalieri said they were just thankful to be able to do it together.

"I am just grateful we can do it," Cavalieri said.

"We feel blessed we are able to do it," Sevehla said.

The friends told me they hope they can do this walk at least one more time.

