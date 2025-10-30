Victorian home in Walnut Hill demolished after two fires in past year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A long-awaited cleanup is finally happening in central Omaha near 41st and Izard.

A vacant Victorian home damaged by two fires over the past year has now been torn down.

The property had become a safety concern for neighbors after sitting unsecured for months.

The city says the permit for demolition was issued Wednesday.

Once it is demolished there will be an inspection to make sure there is no debris left. The hole will be filled and graded and then they will spread grass seed before a final inspection.