Volunteers sort 300,000 donated diapers for families struggling with rising costs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Volunteers at Open Door Mission sorted over 300,000 donated diapers that will be distributed to mothers and children across the community.



Over 300,000 diapers donated through Open Door Mission and Channel 94.1 partnership

More than 100 volunteers sorted donations to help families struggling with rising costs

Diapers will be distributed at Lydia House and Timber Creek Outreach Center



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Volunteers at Open Door Mission sorted over 300,000 donated diapers that will be distributed to mothers and children across the community. The massive donation drive, organized in partnership with Channel 94.1 throughout December, demonstrates how neighbors are stepping up to help families struggling with rising costs.

"We are so so grateful, just for our guests to be able to be served this way, and just to know that the community cares for them," said Amy Harvey, chief community relations officer at Open Door Mission. "Everything is costing more, foods is more, gas is more, diapers are more and people are really struggling so this is huge."

Werner Trucks delivered the donations to Open Door Mission, where more than 100 volunteers sorted the diapers by size and prepared them for distribution.

"It's amazing to see how many diapers actually fit in a 53 foot semi, Omaha always rally's around the need," said Terri Beadelson, a volunteer.

This marks the second year Terri and John Beadelson have volunteered for the event. For John, the cause holds personal significance.

"My brother was involved in Open Door Mission, he was struggling and they helped him a lot so it means a lot to me," Beadelson said.

Sisters Allison and August enjoyed their morning helping others in need.

"I really like it because you get to be in the bin and you get to help people who can't afford them," one of the sisters said.

The diapers will be distributed to families at the Lydia House and at the Timber Creek Outreach Center.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and

