Westgate Elementary prepares for move to new school after 50 years in current building

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday marked the end of an era at Westgate Elementary as students and staff prepared to leave their 50-year-old building for a brand new school in January.

The day was filled with excitement as students got their first look at their new classrooms and spaces. Fourth graders Brenna Koepp and Ky'ari Jackson were among those exploring what will soon become their new learning environment.

"Westgate teachers and staff and the OAC, we really worked really hard to make the new Westgate a calm, safe, just very clean open space, and that's really been embodied," said Kendal Runde, assistant principal at Westgate Elementary.

While there's plenty of excitement around the move, the transition brings mixed emotions for students.

"Your teachers and your friends, all that. It's just it's all gonna be, it's still gonna be there, but it's just not actually if you're in, you're not able to experience it again, it's just gone," Koepp said.

The current Westgate building was built in 1957. It was leveled by the 1975 tornado and quickly rebuilt that same year. Now, over 50 years later, the next chapter of Westgate Elementary is just weeks away.

"It was built for us and this is so cool," Koepp said.

Jackson shared similar sentiments about the transition.

"I feel kind of sad and happy because I'm going to miss the old school, but I like the new school better," Jackson said.

The district plans to demolish the old school in the spring. Before that happens, the community will have one final opportunity to walk through the historic building during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new school on January 13. The event runs from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with the ribbon cutting for the new school at 4 p.m.