What fans need to know before heading to Huskers home opener amidst dangerous temperatures

Beverage policy exception — Nebraska Athletics is allowing fans to bring one sealed water bottle into Memorial Stadium due to an expected heat index of 103 on Saturday. Gate closures and traffic changes — Gates 1, 6, and 8 are closed all season due to the Big Red Rebuild, and NDOT is asking Omaha drivers to use alternate exits off I-80 rather than driving all the way into Lincoln. New shuttle service — The Big Red Express has been replaced by I-Pronto, which offers routes from Lincoln satellite lots and several cities, but fans must make a reservation in advance.



OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Athletics is making a special exception to its beverage policy ahead of Saturday's home opener against Ohio at Memorial Stadium, with extreme heat expected on gameday.

Fans will be allowed to bring one sealed bottle of water into the stadium. As always, fans may also bring a personal empty water bottle to refill at fountains inside.

3 News Meteorologist Tim Schmidt says the heat index is expected to reach 103 on Saturday. Officials are urging everyone to have a plan to stay hydrated. Medical staff will also be on site if needed.

Drivers heading in from Omaha are asked by NDOT to take alternate routes instead of driving on I-80 all the way into Lincoln. Suggested exits are 409, 405, and 403. If those are missed, drivers should take the Lincoln Airport exit at 399.

Due to the Big Red Rebuild, Gates 1, 6, and 8 will be closed all season.

For fans looking to avoid driving altogether, a new service called I-Pronto will replace the Big Red Express shuttle. It will run from 4 Lincoln satellite lots, with routes also available from Omaha, Crete, Grand Island, Norfolk, and Columbus. Reservations must be made ahead of time.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

