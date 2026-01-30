Council Bluffs couple survives subzero temps in broken van while waiting for housing

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A Council Bluffs couple is struggling to survive subzero temperatures while living in a broken-down van outside a shelter, highlighting the ongoing housing crisis facing the city's homeless population.

Council Bluffs couple survives subzero winter in broken van

Kevin and Justine were previously living in a tent when they came into some money and purchased a van, hoping it would provide better shelter. However, their situation worsened when the van's water pump broke, leaving them without heat during one of the coldest stretches of winter.

"What am I gonna do? Leave my wife outside in the van in subzero temperatures?" Kevin said. "It's like if you took an empty tin can and threw it in your freezer, and then crawled into that tin can and closed the freezer behind you, try to keep warm."

The couple faces limited options in Council Bluffs, where shelter space is particularly scarce for couples. They remain on waiting lists for affordable housing while Kevin searches for work.

"Mother Nature is not going to wait for you in your waiting list," Kevin said.

This situation reflects broader challenges in Council Bluffs, where individuals and families experiencing homelessness often struggle to find adequate shelter, especially during extreme weather conditions.

