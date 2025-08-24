Missing teen found in Council Bluffs, man charged with kidnapping

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - The Council Bluffs Police Department confirmed Saturday morning that 12-year-old Ava Little Eagle has been found after the Omaha Police department looked into a lead that she could be in Council Bluffs Friday night, but nothing came out of it. She went missing on Tuesday, August 19th in South Omaha.

They located Little Eagle at an apartment on 2nd Avenue, where officers entered the residence without a warrant because they established probable cause that she was there. They found her with 30-year-old Devin C. Miller. Miller was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the first degree, and is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail with no bond. It was also discovered that Miller has warrants in Story County, IA.

Multiple agencies helped with this search, including the Omaha and Counil Bluffs Police Departments, the FBI's Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force, and the U.S. Marshall's Office.

Ava has been returned to her family in South Omaha. Friends of the Little family tell 3 News Now's Hannah Mcilree that they are working on healing from this traumatic event.