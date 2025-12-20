Narcan box provides 24/7 access to life-saving medication in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) – Steps of Hope Iowa unveiled a new Narcan box outside the Heartland Family Services Peer Center in Council Bluffs, providing round-the-clock access to life-saving overdose reversal medication.



Each box contains two Narcan doses. Resource cards, hand warmers and administration instructions are also available.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Steps of Hope Iowa raised funds for the Narcan box, which offers free medication to anyone who needs it without requiring questions or identification.

Ann Breeding, founder of Steps of Hope Iowa who lost her own son to substance use disorder, said the initiative addresses barriers that prevent people from accessing the medication at pharmacies.

"For me my goal was to get it into the hands of everybody, without shame, without stigma, no questions asked because the ultimate goal is to save a life and people knowing that they are worth it," Breeding said.

Each box contains two doses of Narcan, along with resource cards, hand warmers, and instructions on how to properly administer the medication during an overdose emergency.

The organization plans to install another Narcan box at the Heartland Family Service Lakin Campus location.

