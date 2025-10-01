Officers and deputies involved in August deadly shooting will not be charged

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matthew Wilber announced his review of the deadly shooting on I-29 last August.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA — Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber says he will not bring any charges against the officers and deputies involved in a deadly shooting on I-29 last month. That announcement came Wednesday morning, as authorities released body-cam video of the encounter.

That encounter began as a traffic stop around dinner time. Footage shows the first encounter officers had with Broyles. Officers said Broyles got out of his car with a double-barreled shotgun. Then we see him get back in and drive back onto I-29.

The second stand-off happening under an overpass in Council Bluffs with Broyles taking cover behind a concrete pillar. We hear officers yelling at Broyles to drop the weapon, even firing these less-than-lethal pepper balls first.

But — after Broyles lifts his shotgun and appears to fire — officers shoot back. Eleven total rounds were fired, two of the shots hitting Broyles.

County attorney Wilber said he believes Broyles, Who had been locked up before, was willing to die rather than go back to jail. "I think the question of whether he was under arrest was an important one in his mine because if he's under arrest then he's going to jail," said Wilber. "He's not going to jail, therefore this is going to be a fatal ending."

Investigators pointed to Broyles' previous convictions when he lived in anchorage. Wilber said the five officers who shot were interviewed for this investigation and have been on paid administrative leave since.