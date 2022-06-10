Fight inflation with these free events around the Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're all feeling the effects of inflation lately, and while it may be difficult for our wallets to weather, it doesn't mean foregoing summer fun. There are plenty of family-friendly free events to visit, from markets to musical performances. Here are a few activities in the near future that have free features.
Bellevue Rocks festival
When: Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June 11
What: Free live music; food and carnival rides for purchase
Where: American Heroes Park, County Hwy H10, Bellevue, NE
Omaha Summer Arts Festival
When: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12
What: 48th annual arts event with live entertainment, chalk art, Children's Fair and Young Artist Exhibit and more
Where: Aksarben Village
Maya Dunietz: Root of Two Art Exhibit
When: May 7 through Sept. 18
What: An art installation focusing on sound and experience.
Where: Bemis Center for the Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th Street, Omaha, NE
Farmers Markets
When: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16
What: Peruse (for free) or purchase wares of local vendors, listen to live music and more varied activity by date and location.
Where: Old Market and Village Pointe Shopping Center (Saturdays); Aksarben Village (Sundays)
