Fight inflation with these free events around the Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're all feeling the effects of inflation lately, and while it may be difficult for our wallets to weather, it doesn't mean foregoing summer fun. There are plenty of family-friendly free events to visit, from markets to musical performances. Here are a few activities in the near future that have free features.

Bellevue Rocks festival

When: Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June 11

What: Free live music; food and carnival rides for purchase

Where: American Heroes Park, County Hwy H10, Bellevue, NE

Omaha Summer Arts Festival

When: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12

What: 48th annual arts event with live entertainment, chalk art, Children's Fair and Young Artist Exhibit and more

Where: Aksarben Village

Maya Dunietz: Root of Two Art Exhibit

When: May 7 through Sept. 18

What: An art installation focusing on sound and experience.

Where: Bemis Center for the Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th Street, Omaha, NE

Farmers Markets

When: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16

What: Peruse (for free) or purchase wares of local vendors, listen to live music and more varied activity by date and location.

Where: Old Market and Village Pointe Shopping Center (Saturdays); Aksarben Village (Sundays)

