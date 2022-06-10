Watch
Fight inflation with these free events around the Omaha metro area

The Bellevue Rocks riverfront festival kicks off Thursday at American Heroes Park and will run through Saturday.
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 17:50:59-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're all feeling the effects of inflation lately, and while it may be difficult for our wallets to weather, it doesn't mean foregoing summer fun. There are plenty of family-friendly free events to visit, from markets to musical performances. Here are a few activities in the near future that have free features.

Bellevue Rocks festival
When: Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June 11
What: Free live music; food and carnival rides for purchase
Where: American Heroes Park, County Hwy H10, Bellevue, NE

Omaha Summer Arts Festival
When: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12
What: 48th annual arts event with live entertainment, chalk art, Children's Fair and Young Artist Exhibit and more
Where: Aksarben Village

Maya Dunietz: Root of Two Art Exhibit
When: May 7 through Sept. 18
What: An art installation focusing on sound and experience.
Where: Bemis Center for the Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th Street, Omaha, NE

Farmers Markets
When: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16
What: Peruse (for free) or purchase wares of local vendors, listen to live music and more varied activity by date and location.
Where: Old Market and Village Pointe Shopping Center (Saturdays); Aksarben Village (Sundays)

