Alcohol sales among new rules for Husker game day

Some new regulations are in place for this football season, like alcohol sales inside Memorial Stadium.

Recurring ones like the clear bag policy, are back in play.

Food and drinks from outdoor vendors are not allowed, as well as another new rule, no re-entry into the game if you leave.

There are a bunch of new and old rules Husker fans need to know before heading to the game. The biggest one revolves around alcohol.

you can buy it inside memorial stadium for the first time ever! Carol Murtaugh is going to watch the huskers Saturday! She's on the fence on the new policy. "I think my biggest concern is I want the atmosphere to stay," says Murtaugh. "Nebraska fans are known for being amazing and such good fans to opposing teams, all those things. I want that to stay the way it is."

The university says sales will stop at the end of the 3rd quarter, and people can only buy two drinks at a time. Both are pretty standard for most major stadiums in America.

Something else new this year. fans can't bring in outside food or drinks, but you can bring in empty water bottles to fill at water fountains.

Another big one every year is the bag policy.

it's a clear bag policy only that are 12" by 6" by 12". Husker Hounds on 84th Street in Omaha is where we found a plethora of approved bags that can be brought into the stadium. We also found some on the team's online store.

Matt Davidson, the Associate Athletic Director of event management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln told me that they have seen success from the clear bag policy. "It's a best practice across the industry. Not just the collegiate industry, but also the professional industry," said Davidson.

Another thing to note - not for this weekend's sold out game - but you can buy your tickets through the official Husker app and store your ticket on your phone.