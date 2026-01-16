Gov. Pillen outlines education priorities including school choice and DEI elimination

LINCOLN — LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV)– Gov. Jim Pillen outlined his education priorities during his annual speech to lawmakers, with two major focuses: expanding school choice and eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs from higher education.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen outlined his education priorities during his annual speech to lawmakers, with two major focuses: expanding school choice and eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs from higher education.

During his address, Pillen highlighted his decision to opt the state into a federal scholarship tax credit that allows families to deduct private school tuition costs from their taxable income. He called the move a "gamechanger" that will bring more money into Nebraska.

The governor will also ask lawmakers to allocate $7 million for school choice programs, though this could face challenges. In 2024, voters rejected a school choice program that had been approved by the Unicameral.

Pillen, a former University of Nebraska regent, addressed the state's public college campuses and said he doesn't want state funds used for diversity, equity and inclusion activities, including programs, activities or trainings.

"We are Nebraska, not a woke ivory tower on the coast, how destructive would it be if our great university of Nebraska followed the same path that so called elite coastal schools have, embracing pronoun cultural, DEI discrimination," Pillen said.

North Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney disagreed with the governor's stance.

"DEI isn't an issue, them trying to deny the history and the true history of the united state of America," McKinney said.

Pillen also discussed classroom discipline and investing more in elementary and secondary education in the state.

"Serious leaders in the legislature will make sure teachers have the resources they need and kids have the best opportunity to learn," said Sen. Danielle Conrad of District 46.

The governor made another proposal during his speech: high school students who score 33 or higher on the ACT would receive free tuition and room and board to in-state schools. He did not explain how he plans to pay for that program.

The Nebraska State Education Association condemned Pillen's $7 million voucher proposal in a press release, which would be included in the Nebraska Department of Labor's budget.

"Despite sending a very clear message at the ballot box in the last election, the governor has decided yet again to ignore the will of the people of this great state," said NSEA President Tim Royers. "Allocating millions of our tax dollars to private schools, at a time when he is slashing critical state services, is deeply concerning. We will use every remedy possible to make sure this proposal does not become a reality."

The NSEA questioned why private schools need additional state funding when Nebraska has already opted into the federal program that Pillen championed.

"In a year when the state budget dominates every discussion at the Capitol, Nebraska's leaders should be putting students and educators first," Royers said. "Public dollars belong in public schools."

The teachers union urged lawmakers to reject the proposal and focus on fully funding Nebraska's public education system.

