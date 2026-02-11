Gov. Pillen partners with Turning Point USA to bring 'Club America' chapters to all high schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced a partnership with Turning Point USA to establish clubs in every high school across the state, but refused to answer questions about the state's role in the initiative.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gov. Pillen, along with Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Turning Point USA's Club America Enterprise Director, Nick Cocca, made the announcement at the Governor's Mansion in a room filled with students.

"Club America is a future leaders club, it is where students who aspire to make a difference in their community, in their state and in their country, begin that journey," Cocca said.

Cocca said there are 3,200 chapters nationwide and nearly 40 in Nebraska, including on high school and college campuses.

"With this partnership, we will be heavily investing and growing our presence in Nebraska," Cocca said.

Cocca said these clubs are supported by Turning Point USA and that he's not aware of any funding from the state.

The announcement, which follows similar initiatives in several other states, drew a small crowd of protesters outside the mansion.

"I am not opposed to any club in any high school, even fascist, racist clubs like this, what I am opposed to is it being supported and sponsored by local state government," said Phil Yoakum, a Lincoln neighbor.

The ACLU of Nebraska said no student or school group should face discrimination when wanting to start a club and drew a contrast with the governor's efforts to eliminate funding for DEI programs in schools.

"It invites the question, is this really about making sure free speech is respected and protected at our schools or is it about only some people's speech," Sam Petto said.

The Nebraska State Education Association released the following statement:

“The Nebraska State Education Association supports students’ constitutional rights to form non-curriculum-related clubs that foster civic engagement and personal growth. These rights are well established under federal law, including the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that involved a case right here in Nebraska, Board of Education of Westside Community Schools v. Mergens (1990).

“At the same time, there is a clear and important distinction between clubs that are initiated by students based on genuine interest and a statewide initiative directed by the governor’s office. Decisions about student activities are best made locally by school boards, administrators, educators, parents and students – not through a statewide mandate.

“Public schools must remain politically neutral environments. Educators and school leaders have a responsibility to ensure that no political organization is perceived as endorsed by the state or embedded within public school systems in a way that compromises that neutrality.”

The Governor's announcement included a warning that if there is any push back or effort from administrators to stop a student from starting a club, they would have to answer to the state.

When Cocca was asked what that would look like, he said: "You know what, every state it's been a little different, so I would probably yield to the governor's office on how they would specifically intend to do that."

Pillen would not take any questions Tuesday afternoon.