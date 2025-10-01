'Lack of leadership': Medical Cannabis Commission will miss licensing deadline, voters frustrated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraskans voted overwhelmingly for two medical cannabis initiatives in November, but nearly a year later, deadlines to make it available for patients are being missed, and supporters say they are not being listened to.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This is what he takes daily, when he is not sick," said Marci Reed, a supporter of medical cannabis.

"We need compassion, we don't need more regulations to make it harder for us to achieve health and happiness, which is what everyone deserves," said Denise Wegener, a supporter of medical cannabis.

Executive Director of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana Crista Eggers says she doesn't believe voters are getting what they voted for.

"We see a lack of leadership, a lack of clearly listening and recognizing what the voters did pass. The restrictions that they, again, continue to impose are in clear violation of the law," Eggers said.

Based on what Nebraskans voted for, October 1 was the deadline to begin issuing licenses, but we now know that deadline won't be met.

New this week, two of the Liquor Control commissioners, who also served on this commission, resigned.

Because of that, several parts of the process have been designated to the remaining three commissioners, pushing back timelines, and pushing back when Nebraskans can get access to medical cannabis.

"The fact that there have been extenuating circumstances with resignations or with lack of money, you know it doesn't change the fact that statute says this and they are in clear violation of not doing this tomorrow," Eggers said.

A couple of applicants spoke on Tuesday, hoping to learn if they have been approved to start growing cannabis.

But they'll have to wait until at least next week on October 7, when the commission will review and vote on applicants.

When it comes to regulations, the emergency regulations are in place and will be in place through December 7 unless extended for a second 90-day period.

Another date to keep in mind is October 15. There will be a public hearing on the formal regulations at 1 p.m.