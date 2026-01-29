Lancaster County confirms first measles case in human in county since 1990

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lancaster County confirms first measles case in human since 1990

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed Lancaster County's first human measles case since 1990, detected in an adult resident.

The infected adult was appropriately vaccinated and had no out-of-state travel history, according to health officials. On Friday, the department detected measles in wastewater in Lincoln.

Health officials are urging residents to check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms of measles. The confirmation marks a significant development as measles cases have been rare in the county for more than three decades.

The department has not released additional details about the case or potential exposure sites at this time.

For more information about measles, go to:

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – lincoln.ne.gov/Measles [lincoln.ne.gov]

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services -https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Measles.aspx [dhhs.ne.gov]

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – cdc.gov/Measles [cdc.gov]

Contact the Health Department’s Communicable Disease Program at 402-441-8053.

