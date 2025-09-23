Lawsuit filed seeks to prevent disclosure of voter information to DOJ

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A lawsuit has been filed seeking to prevent the disclosure of voter registration information requested by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's office.

The DOJ sent a letter on September 8 to Secretary of State Bob Evnen's office requesting voter registration information. The request includes details like full names, birth dates, addresses, driver's license numbers and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

Opponents say they're worried about the federal government's ability to safeguard people's information.

The Secretary of State's office says they have not provided any information in response to the letter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.