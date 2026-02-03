Medical cannabis focus of legislative hearings; third commissioner resigns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Dr. Monica Oldenburg resigned Monday morning, marking the third person to leave the board tasked with implementing the medical cannabis program that Nebraskans voted to approve more than a year ago. The resignation was announced at the start of the board's monthly meeting.

It remains unclear why Oldenberg resigned. Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to the commission requesting her resignation letter but has not received it.

The resignation comes as state lawmakers consider multiple bills surrounding the implementation of medical cannabis in Nebraska.

"This is the 13th year that we are back in the legislature," said Crista Eggers, executive director for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.

Eggers, along with advocates like Lia Post and Dominic Gillen, continue pushing to make medical cannabis available in the state.

"It has been over a year and patients are still suffering and there is no hope on the horizon, unless you look toward the Omaha Tribe," Post said.

"We are here, we have been coming for 12 years, we will come for the next 12 years and the next 12 years after that, the blessing is I get to be here for Will, and for so many other people," Gillen said.

One bill under consideration, LB 934 would make the Medical Cannabis Commission an elected board, something advocates support.

Another bill, LB 1235, comes at the request of the commission itself. It includes several pieces in the implementation process that could help the commission, such as setting fees, seed-to-sale tracking and testing requirements.

However, Eggers warns the bill could immediately impact current patients if passed.

"Patients that legally, right now, have protections with a medical recommendation, if this bill would pass as written, those go away immediately," Eggers said.

The next Medical Cannabis Commission meeting is scheduled for Feb. 26, which will be a public hearing on the formal regulations.

