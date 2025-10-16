Medical cannabis supporters voiced opposition to proposed regulations at public hearing Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — We are now just a few weeks away from the 1-year mark of when Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for two medical cannabis initiatives. But the conversation on how to roll it out is still happening.

Supporters, many with personal stories, made their voices heard at a public hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The current rules prohibit smoking, vaping and the use of the flower. They also limit the number of cultivators, and the number of plants they can possess.

Crista Eggers, executive director of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana spoke with reporter Molly Hudson after the hearing, saying that Wednesday's testimony should send a clear message to the commission that these rules and regulations are not what Nebraskans voted for.

"I sure hope they decide to listen and consider this public comment because it is very clear what the people think of this commission and these rules and regulations," Eggers said.

Eggers explained that a court reporter was taking notes during the hearing, and that none of the commissioners were there.

To her understanding they will be presented the comments, and then decide whether to move forward with the rules and regulations or make changes.

The next Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission meeting is November 3 at 1 p.m. in Lincoln.