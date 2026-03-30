Nebraska volleyball to play next season at Wrigley Field in historic first for the Chicago stadium

LINCOLN — LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball program will play a match against Missouri at Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, marking the first time volleyball has been played at the historic venue.

The match is part of the Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge Week. Penn State will also battle Kentucky at the stadium, bringing premier volleyball programs to the home of the Chicago Cubs.

Both outdoor matches will be broadcast live on FOX. The first match is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, followed by an 8 p.m. CT start time for the second match.

Leading up to the Wrigley Field outdoor match, the Huskers will play a match at DePaul on Friday, Sept. 4, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The Big Ten/SEC Challenge Week begins Tuesday, Sept. 1, and includes all 18 Big Ten schools and all 16 SEC institutions. Throughout the week, various campus sites will host two Big Ten teams and two SEC teams. Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas will host standalone home matches against Big Ten opponents on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ticket presale dates and times, as well as additional information on the two matches at Wrigley Field, can be found at www.cubs.com/bigtenvolleyball. The general public on-sale will begin April 9.