New effort to restrict bathroom access by gender draws hours of testimony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — There is a new effort in Nebraska to restrict bathroom and locker room access by gender.

Senator Kathleen Kauth introduced a new bill that would require public schools, colleges and state agencies to designate restrooms and locker rooms based on sex and prohibit use by the opposite sex.

"This is a common-sense measure that establishes the right to privacy in intimate spaces for both sexes, as has been the case for decades," Kauth said.

The issue drew testifiers from both sides of the argument for hours of testimony during a legislative hearing.

Supporters say the bill respects privacy and safety concerns.

"We have an obligation from god and to ourselves to protect women and should not have to be discussing this if we are doing what we are already supposed to be doing in the first place," said Justin Jacobsen, who spoke in support of LB 730.

"To require individuals to be provided with sex-segregated bathrooms, that's not wrong, that's something that we should do, it doesn't constitute sex discrimination," said Kathy Wilmot, who spoke in support of LB 730.

Opponents call the bill harmful.

"LB 730 singles out transgender and gender diverse children for differential treatment in schools, creating environments that increase stigma, fear and harm rather than safety," said Eric Reiter, who spoke in opposition to the bill.

"This bill is unnecessary because it seeks to solve a problem that doesn't exist, while documented harm to trans people is real and measurable," said Michelle Jud, who spoke in opposition to the bill.

Kauth says this bill is rooted in legislation that passed last year, using language that lawmakers stripped out during debates. Opponents argue that discussing this again is a waste of time and question how the measure would be enforced.

On Thursday, there will be a hearing on LB 732, which would change provisions related to the Let Them Grow Act that passed in 2023, restricting gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska.

That hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Nebraska State Capitol.