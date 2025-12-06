NU Board of Regents cuts 4 departments at Lincoln campus

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the elimination of four academic departments and consolidation of four others during a meeting Friday, despite hours of public feedback opposing the cuts.

The decision is expected to save the university more than $27 million. The departments being eliminated are Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Educational Administration, Statistics, and Textiles, Merchandising, and Fashion Design.

"The state did not invest in us. And I recommend that -- I know you a lot of you are devastated by this -- contact your state senators," Student Regent Brock Calamari said. "If there's anything that they need, it is they need to hear about this. Or, they will keep under-investing in the university. And then, it will be the next department."

Starting Saturday, December 6th, the university will no longer accept new student applications for the four programs slated for elimination. Students currently enrolled in those programs will be allowed to complete their degrees.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

