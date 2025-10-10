The Savannah Bananas are coming to Lincoln in 2026

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their unique brand of "Banana Ball" to Lincoln next summer with two games scheduled in June 2026.

The team announced their 2026 schedule, which includes stops at two Nebraska venues. The first game is set for June 11 at Haymarket Park, followed by a second game on June 13 at Memorial Stadium.

The Savannah Bananas have gained popularity for their entertaining style of baseball that combines traditional gameplay with circus-like entertainment and fan interaction.

Fans interested in attending can join the lottery ticket list starting on Halloween. Tickets are available through the lottery system at bananaball.com/tickets.

