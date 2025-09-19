U.S. Department of Justice requests Nebraska voter registration information

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a report from the Omaha World-Herald, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon sent a letter to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen requesting a full database of voter registration information.

The requested information includes full names, birth dates, addresses, driver's license numbers, and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

Nebraska is not alone in receiving a request. The Justice Department is now suing Maine and Oregon after those states refused to turn over voter information.

The Trump administration made a similar request in 2017, but the effort was unsuccessful after push back from states.

John Gale, who served as Nebraska's secretary of state at the time, expressed concerns about how the data would be secured and used.

The current letter gives Nebraska a deadline of Monday, September 22, to comply with the request.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Evnen's office has forwarded the letter to Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers for review and advice.

